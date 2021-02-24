Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 172912 ISIN: CA0209361009 Ticker-Symbol: VTM 
Tradegate
24.02.21
12:45 Uhr
10,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,60015:46
10,50010,60015:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION10,600-0,93 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.