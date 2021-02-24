DJ Holding(s) in Company

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) Holding(s) in Company 24-Feb-2021 / 13:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares AEW UK REIT plc to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name NatWest Group plc City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, Scotland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Lynchwood Nominees Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) - 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22/02/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 23/02/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights held in (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuer 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 3.00% N/A 3.00% 158,424,746 reached Position of previous notification (if 3.88% N/A 3.88% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) ORD GBP0.01 4,747,598 3.00% GB00BWD24154 SUBTOTAL 8. A 4,747,598 3.00% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ the instrument is % of voting instrument date Conversion Period rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Exercise/ Physical or Type of financial Expiration Conversion cash Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date Period rights settlement SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or X legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Name or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold NatWest Group 3.00% 3.00% plc NatWest Holdings 3.00% 3.00% Limited National Westminster 3.00% 3.00% Bank Plc Coutts & 3.00% 3.00% Company 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion Edinburgh, Scotland Date of completion 23/02/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: HOL TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 94238 EQS News ID: 1170793 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

