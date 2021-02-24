Duff Phelps, the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency, today announced plans to transition the company name to Kroll.

The new name and logo represent the firm's rich history and breadth of services, delivering transparency, trust and objectivity to clients.

"This marks a major milestone for our company and I am thrilled to introduce the new Kroll, built from the strength of our acquired brands," said Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Duff Phelps, now Kroll. "Unifying under the Kroll name allows us to represent the full suite of services we provide to our clients, and our cohesive approach to delivering tech-forward solutions to the market. Our Kroll 'lens,' the focal point of our new logo, represents the perspective we bring when helping to address our clients' most complex challenges."

Since Duff Phelps was founded in 1932, the firm has added more than 30 complementary companies to its portfolio, including the 2018 acquisition of Kroll. Together, these brands have supported the company's growth from a 10-person advisory firm to a global leader serving 61% of Fortune 100 companies.

Certain Duff Phelps businesses will operate as "Duff Phelps, A Kroll Business," for a period of time during the transition. To learn more about the new Kroll, visit kroll.com.

About Kroll

Kroll is the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency. We work with clients across diverse sectors in the areas of valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics and regulatory compliance. Our firm has nearly 5,000 professionals in 30 countries and territories around the world. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

