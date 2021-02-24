DRIVE Software Solutions Announces New Board Member

·Stephen Doran, a fleet and technology industry expert, joins the DRIVE board

· Appointment follows successful first year for DRIVE under new management team

· DRIVE revenues up over 30% and vehicles on ODO more than treble year-on-year

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRIVE Software Solutions ("DRIVE"), a leading provider of fleet management technology, is pleased to announce that Stephen Doran has joined its board as non-executive director. This appointment comes after a very successful first year for the business under new management, during which time DRIVE has generated revenue growth of over 30% year on year. In the same period, vehicle numbers on the ODO Fleet Management platform have more than trebled as the business accelerates traction amongst brokers, dealers, lease and rental companies.

Stephen has a career spanning some 35 years, mainly in senior and executive positions in technology companies innovating and disrupting business models and services. Stephen has been involved in vehicle management and telematics since creating the programme for Norwich Union/ Aviva that led to the development of pay-as-you-drive insurance for young drivers. He went on to lead and grow Tracker limited, the vehicle security Company owned at the time by Direct Line Group and oversaw the sale of the business in 2014. In 2015, he built Ecofleet, a fleet management Company based in Estonia, to around 100,000 vehicles under management before selling the business in 2018. He has lived and worked throughout the Nordics, Baltics, France, Germany, the US and the UK: managing global teams for both large and start up organisations. These include Apple, Aviva, Direct Line, Arqiva, Tracker, BrightGen and Ecofleet.

Stephen's appointment follows last year's establishment of the new management team: Richard Parris as Chairman and CEO, Robert Gorby as Chief Commercial Officer and DRIVE veteran, Simon West-Oliver, moving into the new role of Strategic Partnerships Director.

Commenting on his new role with DSSL, Stephen said: "This is an exciting time for the business. I am looking forward to working with the team to accelerate growth even further as we broaden our routes to market and deliver innovative solutions in areas such as EV transition management and Mobility as a Service."

Richard Parris, Chairman and CEO of DSSL, said: "Stephen brings a wealth of innovative technology and fleet experience with him to the DRIVE team. His skillset and knowledge, coupled with the strong backing of Viva Investment Partners and the phenomenal momentum the new management team has already generated, gives us great belief in our ability to shape the future of the dynamic and evolving mobility sector."

