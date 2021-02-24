Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Desenio Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (72/21)

On request of Desenio Group AB, company registration number 559107-2839, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 25, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Desenio Group AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. Shares Short name: DSNO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 140,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015657853 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 217496 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559107-2839 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from February 25 up to and including February 26, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 53 in the Company description. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +4685280039