ADOMANI, Inc.: Adomani(R) Announces Planned Name Change To Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions, announced today that, in conjunction with the transactions contemplated by the recent merger agreement with Envirotech Drive Systems, Inc. ("EVT"), it intends to change the company name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. The name change is expected to be approved at the company's annual stockholders meeting tentatively expected to be held in early May 2021. In the interim, the company intends to conduct business as Envirotech Vehicles.

"We expect that our soon to be completed merger will transform ADOMANI into a leading-edge electric vehicle and drive train technology company utilizing proprietary systems and technology for purpose built electric vehicles. EVT has an established track record developing proprietary solutions, and the name Envirotech better reflects our business going forward: utilizing cutting edge technology to provide customers with EV solutions that reduce their carbon footprint," said Phillip Oldridge, ADOMANI's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Oldridge continued, "We believe the market opportunity in front of us is massive, and we look forward to fulfilling the growing need for purpose built electric vehicles. We have begun to work with partners to build the new brand, increase our visibility, and expand our marketing and sales efforts around the Envirotech name."

About Envirotech Drive Systems, Inc.

Envirotech Drive Systems, Inc. has partnered with leading OEM suppliers, and utilizes proprietary systems and technology to build leading edge all-electric vehicles and drive train technology that are now both more efficient as well as more affordable than traditional combustion engines. EVT believes it will be the first to market to sell and deliver purpose-built all electric vehicles in California without requiring government subsidies. EVT sells a line of newly innovated, high quality, multi-platform electric drive systems, controllers, ancillary components, and telematics options for existing truck fleets as well as for special-purposed vehicles of all sizes. EVT systems can be retrofitted into rolling stock or integrated as OEM parts.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of new zero-emission electric vehicles and is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI's zero-emission electric vehicles are focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

