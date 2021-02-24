Grand Havana, Inc. Announces National Expansion Plan

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV) and GH Hospitality, a division of Grand Havana, is proud to announce that we are under negotiations with Brand Management, Inc, a full-service management firm specializing in new concept and brand launch strategic execution headed by Shultz Hartgrove. Brand Management works with select clients to improve the performance of their brands. Shultz places special emphasis on profitable sales expansion and integrating technology to improve unit economics and enhance operator engagement. Shultz is a specialist in leveraging cross-departmental cooperation, so they are applicable to all corporate constituencies: C-Suite, IT, Finance, Marketing, and Operations.

Prior to re-joining Brand Management, Shultz recently served as the Senior Vice President of Channel Development for Einstein Noah Restaurant Group from 2012-2014. Focusing on retail and non-traditional channels, Shultz managed the real estate development, field operations and design & construction team. He re-engineered and expanded the non-traditional platform for the company, and focused on value-engineering the platform, operational efficiencies and aggressive growth of licensed and franchise store sales and operations in Mass Grocery, Airports, College Campuses, Hospitals, Hotels and Travel outlets.

Under Shultz's direction, this department reached a record $150 million in sales among 280 non-traditional retail locations and 600 wholesale locations in 2013. Shultz was the Senior Vice President of Development for Convenience & Non-Traditional Channel for Quiznos Sub from 2009-2012. He managed 474 locations with $170 million in sales, reaching record openings of 178 non-trad locations in 24 months. Previously from 2005-2009, Shultz was Director of National Accounts for NBTY-Nature's Bounty, focusing on sales growth in the convenience store segment.

Under the proposed agreement, Brand Management, Inc will oversee the national expansion goals for Grand Havana Cafe, which include but are not limited to:

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Strategic marketing plan review and franchising execution strategy Industry relations (PR) campaign and Lead GEN development Channel and Market expansion phase planning Franchise/JV and ACDBE program analysis/development Sales tool presentation evaluation and implementation Presentation sequencing for key targeted account execution secure locations

OPERATIONS EFFICIENCY

Operations Training Guide, Job Aids and Tools development Menu Builder and retailer cost analysis tools Cycle-time deal management Forecasting and Pipeline management Design/training/opening/account field support calibration with sales process and support sequencing Distribution logistics, kiosk design sourcing & construction management

Brand Management clients include Caribou Coffee, Quiznos, Einstein Bagels, Subway and many others.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a specialty coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida offering a broad array of coffee products and services. Grand Havana's Optimum Blend is available nationwide and proudly served in our corporate owned cafes and other locations including universities, supermarkets, cafes, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. We also offer a b2b solution that provides our coffee product paired with high quality coffee machines, reliable delivery, and timely technical service. Grand Havana is the consumer's brand of choice.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may, "will," "should," "plans," explores," expects," anticipates," continue," estimate," project," intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

