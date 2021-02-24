London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2021) - China Food and Beverage Company (OTC Pink: CHIF), today announced that the Company will be entering the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology arena. The management of CHIF believes that with the recent success of Bitcoin https://www.bitcoin.com and the impending IPO of Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com , the time is now for CHIF to make its entrance into this booming industry. The Company feels it has the expertise, industry contacts, affiliations and investing banking relationships to participate in one of the globes most dynamic and exciting sectors.

James Tilton, president of CHIF stated, "With Bitcoin now at all time highs of over $50,000. and the upcoming IPO of Coinbase being projected in the range of $300. per share, we believe that this move will benefit all CHIF shareholders."

CHIF's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information please contact CHIF at info@chiftech.com

The CHIF Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/chif_tech

