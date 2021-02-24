KA Imaging, a company that develops innovative X-ray imaging solutions, announced that a poster reporting on results from a study examining the feasibility of lateral chest dual-energy subtraction radiography using a stacked single-exposure multi-layer x-ray detectorwill be presented by Sebastian Maurino, a medical physicist at KA Imaging, at this year's European Congress of Radiology (ECR). As highlighted in the poster, KA Imaging's novel approach allows radiologists to take full advantage of lateral dual-energy images by obtaining both conventional and dual-energy subtraction lateral images simultaneously, thereby making it considerably easier to differentiate between materials behind the heart.

Quoting directly from the poster, "The DE lateral image also visualizes calcified joints and masses behind the heart that are not visible in the [Posterior-Anterior (PA)] image. Multi-layer detectors were shown to provide DE PA and lateral images of the chest at conventional patient dose levels."

"Older generation dual-energy subtraction X-ray machines need two X-ray exposures. This results in considerable additional radiation exposure for the patient, helping to explain why lateral dual-energy images are so uncommon today," said Karim S. Karim, Ph.D., CTO of KA Imaging. "KA Imaging's proprietary technologies have eliminated these extra radiation concerns by working with only one single standard chest X-ray exposure that has the added benefit of zero motion artifacts."

ECR, being held virtually this year from March 3 7, is one of the largest medical meetings in Europe and the second-largest radiological meeting in the world. ECR attendees span all areas of the radiology arena including: radiology professionals, radiographers, physicists, industry representatives, and press reporters for both the medical and consumer press. In addition to participating in the scientific program of ECR 2021, KA Imaging will also host a virtual exhibition booth throughout the meeting.

About KA Imaging

A spin-off from the University of Waterloo, KA Imaging specializes in developing innovative X-ray imaging technologies and systems, providing solutions to the medical, veterinary, and non-destructive test industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.kaimaging.com.

