Dow Jones News
24.02.2021
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ NORNICKEL PARTIALLY SUSPENDS OPERATIONS AT OKTYABRSKY AND TAIMYRSKY MINES 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL PARTIALLY SUSPENDS OPERATIONS AT OKTYABRSKY AND TAIMYRSKY MINES 
24-Feb-2021 / 18:10 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL PARTIALLY SUSPENDS OPERATIONS AT OKTYABRSKY AND TAIMYRSKY MINES 
Moscow, February 24, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major 
producer of platinum and copper has partially suspended its mines Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky. 
On February 12, during tunnelling operations, natural groundwater inflow was detected at the 350 meters depth mark in 
the mine headwall at Oktyabrsky mine. Due to the increased water inflow to the drainage systems of the mine and in 
accordance with safety procedures and applicable law, the Company has partially suspended operations at the mine until 
flooding ceases. The waterlogging is currently being eliminated. 
Nornickel's First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko, commented: "Partial suspension of the 
Oktyabrsky mine was required as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of our employees. Operations at the Taimyrsky 
mine have also been partially suspended, since there are connected underground workings between the two mines, and 
water has found its way into this mine's horizon. We are currently installing a cofferdam to stop further water inflow. 
Once the cofferdam is in place, we will be able to estimate the amount of water accumulated in the mine workings and 
enhance our response efforts to drain the workings as quickly as possible. We are doing our best to eliminate the flood 
as quickly as possible, to minimise its impact on our production plans. We will assess the impact of the partial mine 
suspension on our metal production guidance once the relief operation is complete". 
 
This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. 
Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:     Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:          MNOD 
LEI Code:      253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.:  94262 
EQS News ID:   1170880 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2021 10:11 ET (15:11 GMT)

