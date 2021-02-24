The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 24
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 23 February 2021 was 1532.52p (ex income) 1532.50p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
24 February 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de