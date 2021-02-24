Successful Entrepreneur Orion Bailey Offers Insights on Developing Successful Business Innovations Using the Blue Ocean Strategy

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Successful entrepreneur and Blue Ocean Strategy expert Orion Bailey was recently featured in an article published on EconoTimes. Bailey provided some insights on developing successful business innovations using the Blue Ocean Strategy.

Orion Bailey is an entrepreneur from Newport Beach, California, who adopted the Harvard-born Blue Ocean Strategy after receiving a leukemia diagnosis that forced him to reconsider his life. After adopting this strategy, Bailey's entrepreneurialism took on a new purpose, one rooted in disruptive technology in the sports and financial technology fields, a combination he refers to as "technotainment."

In the article, Bailey explained that the strategy was developed by French professors who published a book on the subject in 2005. Since then, it has sold over four million copies worldwide. The core idea behind Blue Ocean Strategy, which is a business philosophy, is to get as far away as possible from crowded business areas, otherwise known as "red oceans" because they are filled with competitors and are thus "shark-infested." Bailey said that the idea behind this philosophy is for entrepreneurs to find uncharted, "blue" waters where a business can discover an untapped customer base.

Orion Bailey explained that although the Blue Ocean Strategy might seem simple in theory, executing it can be extremely difficult. He warned that to be successful, entrepreneurs need to look outside the normal ways of doing business and many are unwilling or unable to do so.

Bailey provided a few examples of businesses that have successfully implemented the Blue Ocean Strategy. This includes the development of the Nintendo Wii. Instead of competing with the existing Xbox or PlayStation, the Wii targeted non-gamers and families with young children.

The article concluded with Orion Bailey stating that nearly all businesses could benefit from the Blue Ocean Strategy. He said that if businesses apply creativity to their market possibilities, they can depart the crowded "red oceans" and find entirely new markets, presenting them with a significant advantage.

Orion Bailey is an entrepreneur from Newport Beach, California, with a background in finance, technology, and sports. He entered the world of finance at a young age and quickly rose up, becoming a top 1% producer in the financial services industry by the age of 25. However, he ultimately decided that finance wasn't the life for him and after receiving a sobering leukemia diagnosis, he decided to become an entrepreneur. Learning about the Blue Ocean Strategy is what inspired his entrepreneurialism, leading him to set his sights on a new business that involves disruptive technology, sports, and the financial technology sectors. Bailey is currently working on a groundbreaking idea he refers to as "technotainment," alongside his loving wife and children.

