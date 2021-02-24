Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Online Brands Nordic AB (74/21)

With effect from March 01, 2021, the unit rights in Online Brands Nordic AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 10, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: OBAB UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015658646 Order book ID: 217868 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 01, 2021, the paid subscription units in Online Brands Nordic AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: OBAB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015658653 Order book ID: 217869 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB