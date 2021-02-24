Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
24.02.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Online Brands Nordic AB (74/21)

With effect from March 01, 2021, the unit rights in Online Brands Nordic AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 10, 2021. 

Instrument:      Unit rights                             
Short name:      OBAB UR                                 
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015658646                            
Order book ID:   217868                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


With effect from March 01, 2021, the paid subscription units in Online Brands
Nordic AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription units                 
Short name:      OBAB BTU                                
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015658653                            
Order book ID:   217869                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
