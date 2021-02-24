Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

24 February 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

James de Uphaugh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc b) LEI



549300HV0VXCRONER808 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 25 pence each Identification code ISIN GB003052338 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 562.495p per share 3,157 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 3,157 shares - Price £17,757.97 e) Date of the transaction

24 February 2021 f) Place of the transaction

XLON - London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Jenny Thompson PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited 020 4513 9260 Company Secretary

