Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

24 February 2021
Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444082/20_AF_III__Final_FS_Signed_EYLLP__PW_45__1.pdf
For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance III Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
