Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

24 February 2021

Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444082/20_AF_III__Final_FS_Signed_EYLLP__PW_45__1.pdf



For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance III Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com