Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.02.2021 | 18:22
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, February 24

24 February 2021

Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1444082/20_AF_III__Final_FS_Signed_EYLLP__PW_45__1.pdf


For further information please contact:
Artesian Finance III Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.