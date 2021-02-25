Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
PR Newswire
25.02.2021 | 01:04
Actimedia PR & Digital Named 'Fashion & Lifestyle Agency Of The Year'

NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actimedia PR & Digital, one of India's leading media communications companies, was conferred the 'Fashion & Lifestyle Agency of the Year' award at the recently concluded IPRCCA ceremony held at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. Actimedia has specialized in fashion and lifestyle PR consulting for over two-decades, having closely worked with some top names in the space.

The agency also took home a Silver in Events & Experiential Marketing for OML; a Silver in Influencer Impact for Havaianas and a Bronze in Travel & Tourism for Switzerland Tourism.

"We are delighted with these wins in our maiden foray into the awards season. Actimedia prides itself on being the first agency to specialize in the then emerging lifestyle space back in 1998. Twenty-two years later we've only gotten better at what we do. We've added extensively to our repertoire of clients and reshaped brands through our wealth of experience over the years. I would like to thank all my partner brands for entrusting us with the responsibility of providing them the lifestyle edge," said Amitabh Saksena, Founder & Managing Director, Actimedia PR & Digital.

"At Actimedia, we work with a curated list of brands and are focused on making them shine in their respective areas of work. Our teams work with a strong sense of ownership on their brands, so we feel validated with these awards. All the hard work and internal practices we've put in place to serve our clients in the best possible way have paid off," says Trupti Vasudev, CEO & Director, Actimedia PR & Digital.

Some of the brands Actimedia has worked with include L'Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, Lancôme, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, Biotherm, Sula Wines, Bira 91, Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar, Sahara Force India F1, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Arrow, Louis Phillipe, Van Heusen, Disney, Puma, Reebok, Onitsuka Tiger, Bata, Skechers, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, JW Marriott Mumbai, Hyatt Regency Mumbai; Alila Diwa Goa, Kurumba Resorts Maldives, Sheraton Park Chennai, F. Bar & Lounges, Good Earth, Christies & Bonham's.

Its current partners brands include Endemol Shine, Graphic India, Emerald Media, Metro Shoes, Norwegian Cruise Line, London & Partners, Switzerland Tourism, OML, LimeRoad, Nodwin Gaming, Inorbit Malls and DeBeers Forevermark, to name a few.

Media Contact: Shruti Makharia, shruti@actimediaindia.com

