Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces Italiano Cheesesteak and Garlic Parmesan Fries

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / Inspired by flavors from Italian classics, Charleys Philly Steaks is introducing its newest menu items, the Chicken Italiano Cheesesteak and Garlic Parmesan Gourmet Fries.

The Chicken Italiano Cheesesteak is prepared by grilling chicken, pepperoni, and onions in a rich marinara sauce. It's topped off with melted provolone, parmesan, and a dash of Italian seasoning, then dressed with lettuce, tomato, and tangy banana peppers on a freshly toasted roll.

The new Garlic Parmesan Fries are the perfect pair to the Italiano Cheesesteak. These gourmet fries are topped with a garlic parmesan sauce, parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoning.

"The Italiano was one of the top-rated cheesesteaks we've tested with our guests. We've been enjoying the opportunity to get our fans involved in our menu development to make products we know they will love. Thanks to our fans, we will have a lineup of remarkable limited time cheesesteaks and gourmet fries," said Brian Hipsher, Chief Marketing Officer.

The limited time cheesesteak and fries plan to be offered through May 2021.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, nearly 600 locations across the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:

Maggie Mackie

(614) 652-6808

mmackie@charleys.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631804/Charleys-Philly-Steaks-Introduces-Italiano-Cheesesteak-and-Garlic-Parmesan-Fries