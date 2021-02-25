Recovery Delivered: Online Suboxone Doctors Provide At-Home Medical Detoxification From Opioids

In the recovery from opioid addiction, detoxification is one of the first, and for many people, the most challenging steps. It is now possible to accomplish this part of the recovery process at home but under medical professionals' care.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Recovery Delivered is pleased to announce that the agency now offers the care and expertise of professional online suboxone doctors to oversee the detoxification necessary in recovering from opioid addiction. At-home opioid detoxification allows for removing drugs or alcohol from the system safely, in the comfort of the home's familiar surroundings. Patients meet daily online to monitor the process and ensure successful results. Detoxification is the first step in recovery, and fear of the symptoms may cause some addicts to avoid taking action.

Thanks to medical science and research, it is now possible for opioid users to limit withdrawal systems using suboxone and related medications. By using Recovery Delivered, users can buy suboxone online and undergo detoxification from their homes' comfort, with the costs covered by insurance. The detoxification plan begins with clients meeting with a medical professional. The user's vitals are taken while the prescribing physician watches through the RD app. This action is done to ensure that the prescribing doctor is confident about the level of care needed.

The at-home detoxification kit contains five medications that treat withdrawal symptoms during withdrawal from heroin and other opioids. They also help to curb cravings. The kit includes full instructions on what to take and when. The professional team at RD will be in touch daily during the detoxification period to ensure safety. There is also an online chat support option.

Suboxone is a prescription medication approved by the US FDA that acts as an opioid agonist to help ease withdrawal symptoms from other opioids, blocking the effects of these opioids. Suboxone offers this combination to curb cravings and block the receptors in the brain that receive the high. The combination of two medications, Buprenorphine and Naloxone, provides an increased safety level in cases of overdose.

About the Company:

Recovery Delivered provides supervised home-based detoxification programs and medications for opioid users. Additional information is available at www.recoverydelivered.com

#

For the Media

Company: Recovery Delivered

Address: 157 Bleecker St. Suite 1,New York NY

Email: Marcus@recoverydelivered.com

Website: www.recoverydelivered.com

SOURCE: Recovery Delivered

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631879/Online-Suboxone-Doctors-Provide-At-Home-Medical-Detoxification-From-Opioids