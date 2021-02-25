Vulcan Industries Plc - Holdings in the Company

25 February 2021

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) informs that Zanete Fergusone has transferred all of her shares (21,000,000 in total) in the Company to JD Capital Limited ("JD Capital"), a company of which she is the sole shareholder. The notifications set out at the end of this announcement, made in accordance with the requirements of MAR, provide further detail in relation to this transaction. Zanete Fergusone is subject to a lock-in agreement and a relationship agreement, both dated 22 May 2020 and effective from the date of the admission of the Company's equity to the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on 1 June 2020. In connection with the transfer of Mrs Fergusone's shares to JD Capital, JD Capital has entered into Deeds of Adherence with the Company and First Sentinel Corporate Finance pursuant to which JD Capital has undertaken to the Company and First Sentinel Corporate Finance to be bound by both agreements in all respects and to observe and perform all of the provisions and obligations previously applicable to or binding on Zanete Fergusone in so far as they fall to be observed or performed on or after the date of the transfer.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com



Vulcan Industries plc Via Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
John Maxwell, CEO
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser) +44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Gabrielle Cordeiro
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations) vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez +44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius + 44 7866 384 707





Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer: Vulcan Industries PLC
2. Reason for the notification: Transfer to Nominee
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Zanete Fergusone
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24 February 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified: 24 February 2021
7. Total positions: 0% of voting rights attached to shares; Total number of voting rights of issuer: 280,786,938
Position of previous notification: 7.48%

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0% 280,786,938 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 7.48%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary £0.0004

Ordinary £0.0004
GB00BKMDX634 0 direct, 21,000,000 indirect voting rights; 0% direct, 7.48% indirect
SUBTOTAL 8. A: 21,000,000 (7.48%)

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

9. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Place of completion: Oxshott, UK
Date of completion: 24 February 2021





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer: Vulcan Industries PLC
2. Reason for the notification: Transfer to Nominee
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: J D Capital Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24 February 2021
6. Date on which issuer notified: 24 February 2021
7. Total positions: 9.62% of voting rights attached to shares; Total number of voting rights of issuer: 280,786,938
Position of previous notification: 0%

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.62% 280,786,938 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 0%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary £0.0004

Ordinary £0.0004
GB00BKMDX634 29,199,998 direct voting rights; 9.62% direct
SUBTOTAL 8. A: 29,199,998 (9.62%)

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

Full chain of controlled undertakings:
Zanete Fergusone: 9.61% voting rights (9.61% total)
Additional information: Zanete Fergusone is the sole shareholder of JD Capital Limited