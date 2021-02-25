DJ EQS-News: DigiMax Launches CryptoDivine.ai

EQS-News / 25/02/2021 / 01:43 EST/EDT DigiMax Launches CryptoDivine.ai CRYPTO PRICE-TREND PREDICTOR AVAILABLE BY SUBSCRIPTION TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the " Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that its Crypto Price-Trend Indicator App, being launched under the brand name CryptoDivine.ai, is now available for public use.As of today, CryptoDivine.ai is available for access through the website www.CryptoDivine.ai. CryptoDivine.ai has several functions that assist both novice and experienced crypto traders that include:- 8 proprietary technical trading indicators- A DigiMax proprietary Crypto Price-Trend Indicator for each cryptocurrency we analyse, continuously updated andtrained on our machine learning "Ticker Regime" platform.- Ability to choose Bitcoin or Ethereum- Ability to toggle between hourly or daily indicators- 24/7 functionality- Ability to toggle between different information screens- 24/7 Email notification of change indications During the next 90 days, DigiMax expects to add several other functions and improvements to the application. The application is available for subscription immediately for USUSD29.95 per month, with a 7-day free trial. The subscription can be easily canceled and renewed inside the App at any time at the push of a button, and billing will not recur the following month. Effective June 1, the subscription price is expected to increase to USD99.95 per month with price breaks for 6-month and 12-month subscribers. Please note, this is a predictive indicator application and NOT a trading platform. DigiMax can help you find an appropriate trading platform, but this App does not perform direct trades. About DigiMax DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first Company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. Canada, DigiMax Capital Corp is an Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario. The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea, and Malta. Contacts DigiMax: Martti Kangas Investor Communications 647-521-9261 mkangas@digimax-global.com Chris Carl President & CEO 416-312-9698 ccarl@digimax-global.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company closing one or more additional tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the completion and timing of the Offering, CSE approval of the Offering, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions25/02/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 01:44 ET (06:44 GMT)