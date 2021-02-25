

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the market research group Gfk releases Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking index is forecast to rise to -14.3 in March from -15.6 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it advanced against the franc and the greenback, it was steady against the pound and the yen.



The euro was worth 129.02 against the yen, 1.2181 against the greenback, 0.8602 against the pound and 1.1036 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



