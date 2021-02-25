DJ VTB Group announces IFRS results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2020

Income statement

FY 4Q 4Q RUB billion FY 2020 Change, % Change, % 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income 531.7 440.6 20.7% 144.2 116.8 23.5% Net fee and commission income 136.8 121.6 12.5% 40.9 44.0 -7.0% Operating income before provisions 609.4 610.4 -0.2% 159.0 185.4 -14.2% Provision charge(1) -249.8 -103.3 141.8% -63.9 -25.5 150.6% Staff costs and administrative expenses -269.9 -254.2 6.2% -77.8 -69.9 11.3% Net profit 75.3 201.2 -62.6% 16.2 73.2 -77.9%

(1) Includes provision charge for credit losses on debt financial assets, provision charge for credit losses on credit-related commitments and other financial assets, and provision charge for legal claims and other commitments.

In 2020, key banking income demonstrated solid growth, with net interest income and net fee and commission income increasing by 20.7% and 12.5%, respectively. - The Group's net profit was RUB 75.3 billion in FY 2020 and RUB 16.2 billion in 4Q 2020, down 62.6% and 77.9%

year-on-year, respectively, due to an increase in provision charges and a negative revaluation of non-core assets

amid the COVID-19 pandemic. - Net interest income for 2020 increased by 20.7% year-on-year, reflecting the growth in interest-earning assets and

an increase in net interest margin. Net interest margin was 3.8% for both FY 2020 and 4Q 2020, up from 3.4% and

3.5% for FY 2019 and 4Q 2019, respectively. The easing of monetary policy and decline in the cost of funding that

outpaced the decrease in the return on interest-earning assets had a positive impact on net interest margin during

the year. - Funding costs for FY 2020 decreased by 150 bps year-on-year to 3.7%, driving down interest expense by 21.4%

year-on-year, while interest income decreased at a slower rate of 4.6%. The return on interest-earning assets

decreased by 90 bps during the year to 7.5%. - Net fee and commission income for FY 2020 increased by 12.5% year-on-year to RUB 136.8 billion. The growth in net

fee and commission income was driven mainly by robust growth in commissions on operations with securities and in capital markets, supported, inter alia, by the robust development VTB Capital Investments' business and by rising

commissions from the sale of insurance products. - Staff costs and administrative expenses for FY 2020 amounted to RUB 269.9 billion, an increase of 6.2%, including

as a result of investments in IT infrastructure as part of digitalisation initiatives. The Group continues to take

measures to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency in line with its strategy and long-term development

priorities. The costs-to-assets ratio decreased to 1.6% in FY 2020, down from 1.7% a year earlier.

External factors, including oil price volatility and the COVID-19 pandemic, drove up the cost of risk and provisioning costs in 2020 - The cost of risk increased by 110 bps in 2020 to 1.9%. Provision charges amounted to RUB 249.8 billion, an increase

of 141.8% year-on-year. The increase in provision charges was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the

Russian economy and the quality of the Group's loan book. At the same time, amid the gradual improvement in the

economic situation, the Group's cost of risk decreased in 4Q 2020 by 50 bps from the previous quarter. - The NPL ratio stood at 5.7% of gross customer loans as of the end of the year, unchanged from 30 September 2020 and

up from 4.7% as of 31 December 2019. The allowance for loan impairments was 6.8% as of 31 December 2020, up from

6.0% as of 31 December 2019. The NPL coverage ratio was 120.6%.

Key results and initiatives of the Group's Global Business Lines

Supporting customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - Retail clients: VTB provided robust support for individual borrowers facing financial difficulties as a result of

restrictive measures related to COVID-19. Around 400 thousand of our clients were able to take advantage of

repayment holidays to restructure debt worth over RUB 300 billion. - Large business clients: VTB participated in programmes to support backbone sectors affected by the pandemic. In

2020, VTB provided concessional financing to 75 groups of large businesses. The total amount of loans restructured

for large businesses amounted to RUB 1.3 trillion. - Medium and small business clients: The Bank restructured approximately RUB 230 billion in loans to medium and small

businesses affected by the pandemic.

Leadership in investment banking

In 2020, VTB Capital confirmed its leadership in the Russian investment banking market.[1] The Company ranked first in terms of the number and volume of M&A transactions in Russia and the CIS. VTB Capital was also recognised as the leader in equity capital markets in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe and was #1 in debt capital markets in Russia and the CIS.

VTB Capital Investments continues to see rapid growth in assets under management and in fee and commission income - VTB Capital Investments' assets under management increased in FY 2020 and 4Q 2020 by 74% and 16%, respectively, to

RUB 3.4 trillion. The assets of retail and corporate clients rose by 88% and 60%, respectively, during the year.

VTB Capital Investments' client base grew by 60% to 1.2 million individuals and legal entities. VTB Capital

Investments' fee and commission income almost doubled year-on-year in 2020 to RUB 21.8 billion. - Total trading volume for 2020 exceeded RUB 23 trillion, three times the volume for 2019. - VTB Capital Investments remains focused on the development of its digital investment platform, VTB My Investments.

The VTB My Investments mobile application saw active users quadruple during the year to over 1 million; the average

number of daily active users increased fivefold to 260 thousand. - The company continued to improve the functionality of its investment platform in 2020. In particular, clients were

given the opportunity for the first time in Russia to participate in IPOs and SPOs on Moscow Exchange via a mobile

application. In addition, the company began to use artificial intelligence technologies to create portfolios of

securities as part of its automated investment advice service (robo-advisor). - In 2020, VTB Capital Investments attracted investments worth RUB 160 billion in mutual investment funds. The amount

of client funds invested in mutual funds increased by 59% during the year to RUB 160 billion. VTB's portfolio

consists of 57 investment funds, including nine ETFs.

Corporate Investment Business global business line - In partnership with key real estate developers, VTB continued to scale up its residential development finance model

using escrow accounts. In 2020, the Bank financed 154 housing projects worth more than RUB 354 billion. During the

year, VTB clients opened more than 47 thousand escrow accounts, with balances in excess of RUB 240 billion. - As part of the development of online services for VTB's transactional business, a standard service was introduced

enabling corporate clients to accept payments from individuals using the Faster Payment System. - The Bank continued to implement special niche solutions for clients, including the launch of a project enabling

payment for travel in Moscow's public transport system using a biometric facial recognition system. The service was

successfully piloted in the Moscow metro in 2020.

Retail Business global business line

Customer experience improvement and digitalisation projects - In November 2020, VTB released a new version of its VTB Online mobile application and online bank, featuring a

major update to its design and architecture. The outstanding features of the new version of the application include

its simplicity and ease of navigation, as well as greatly expanded functionality. The application now operates

twice as fast as before, and its maximum capacity tripled. - In December 2020, VTB Online's active users exceeded 10.1 million, an increase of 25% over the year. Earlier,

Markswebb took note of VTB Online's systematic development by including VTB among its top five Internet banks in

the "Daily Banking" category. - As part of implementation of the strategic task of moving financial services online, VTB continued to introduce new

digital tools for consumer, mortgage and car lending. In December 2020, VTB became one of the first banks in the

Russian market to enable customers to get a car loan and complete a purchase entirely online by submitting an

application through VTB Online (launched in January 2021).

Medium and Small Business global business line

Projects to ensure growth of the client base, expand market coverage and increase transaction activity - VTB Bank's medium and small business client base increased by more than 25% in 2020 to 636 thousand. - In December 2020, VTB updated its VTB Business Lite mobile bank to serve entrepreneurs. The application added new

functionalities, such as invoicing, as well as simplified transfers to legal entities and individuals or between a

business's own accounts. Thanks to the product update and promotion of the application, the number of users

increased 150% in 2020 to almost 90,000. - VTB Bank is constantly developing products that make day-to-day banking more convenient for entrepreneurs. In 4Q

2020, we launched a pilot product called VTB-Kassa. This is a state-of-the-art business solution that combines the

functionality of a cash register (including online data transfer to the Federal Tax Service) and a terminal for

accepting bank cards. The device also enables customer payments through the Faster Payment System. In addition, we

made it possible for entrepreneurs to remotely reserve a current account via the bank's website with minimal client

data required.

In 4Q 2020 and throughout the year, the Group implemented a number of flagship technological transformation projects: - A targeted processing layer was added to the unified omnichannel platform, which enables customers to use key

services and products 24/7 through any one of the Bank's convenient communication channels (the application, branch

offices, personal accounts, the call centre, etc.); customers can change the method they use to contact the Bank

easily and without restrictions. - As part of its technological transformation strategy, the Bank continued introducing automated solutions and

machine learning technologies in its digital services, such as investment advisory service available through the

VTB My Investments application. - In November 2020, the Bank's updated automated collection service was launched. In addition to collecting overdue

debts, the service offers borrowers loan restructuring. - VTB transferred processing for all pre-approved loans and digital credit cards through VTB Online to a new retail

credit conveyor (RCC 2.0). The volume of applications processed through RCC 2.0 quadrupled, while the processing

time decreased three-fold. The approval rate for loan applications in the new conveyor for guaranteed pre-approved

offers increased by 11 pp from 53% to 64%. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

