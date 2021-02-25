Anzeige
WKN: A12DLG ISIN: SE0001958612 Ticker-Symbol: 5LD 
Frankfurt
25.02.21
08:01 Uhr
1,370 Euro
+0,005
+0,37 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2021 | 08:41
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIDDS AB: LIDDS and Pharmidea signs manufacturing agreement

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that a collaboration agreement has been signed with the R&D and Production company PharmIdea SIA in Riga, Latvia. PharmIdea focuses on anti-cancer drugs and sterile formulations. The collaboration enables LIDDS to expand the manufacturing of new product candidates, e.g. including biomolecules and cytostatics, in addition to the already existing collaboration with Recipharm for Liproca Depot.

"We are very pleased to have closed this agreement with a dedicated mid-sized R&D and Production site relatively close to Uppsala and with a long-term experience of production of anti-cancer drugs for European pharmaceutical companies. The agreement allows us to work in parallel with several important product candidates that are close to entering clinical trials," said Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.

LIDDS is preparing a clinical Phase I trial with intratumoral injections of NZ-TLR9 for treatment of solid tumors in patients with head/neck-, breast cancer, melanoma, sarcomas and lymphomas. The incidence of these cancers is more than 3 million patients yearly.

The development of the NZ-TLR9 formulation will be the first project within the collaboration between LIDDS and PharmIdea.

"LIDDS has an exciting drug delivery technology, NanoZolid, that suits very well with the anti-cancer profile and the collaboration strategy of PharmIdea. LIDDS has already performed several clinical trials for various indications which is impressive and very promising for the future," said Vitalijs Skrivelis, CEO of PharmIdea.

For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46

LIDDS AB) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
