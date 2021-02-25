Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
NOCH Top Secret: Relay Medical - Airport-Vertrag "Geleakt"!
WKN: A2ACSA ISIN: GB00BDB6Q760 Ticker-Symbol: 4UU 
Frankfurt
25.02.21
08:06 Uhr
0,665 Euro
-0,025
-3,62 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIURNAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIURNAL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.02.2021 | 08:46
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Diurnal Group (DNL): Attention turning to Chronocort(R) 
25-Feb-2021 / 07:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Attention turning to Chronocort(R) 
Diurnal is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on diseases of the endocrine system. Its drugs 
target conditions where medical need is currently unmet, with the long-term aim of building an "Adrenal Franchise". 
Alkindi(R) is being rolled out by Diurnal throughout Europe and has been launched in the US by its commercial partner, 
Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON). The European and UK regulators are currently reviewing the submissions for marketing 
authorisation for Chronocort, with approval possible in the next month. Also, DITEST now has a clear regulatory 
pathway, and the development funding in place. Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/attention-turning-to-chronocort/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
London                             Martin Hall 
EC2R 8AE                                            mh@hardmanandco.com 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

1170992 25-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
