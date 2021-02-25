

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) reported profit before tax of 153.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 80.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 10.67 pence compared to 4.21 pence. Underlying trading profit increased by 36% to 163 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 8.43 pence compared to 6.16 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased to 3.88 billion pounds from 3.25 billion pounds, last year.



The Board recommended restarting dividends with a payment of 1.4 pence in respect of the 2020 financial year.



The Group expects revenues and trading profit to continue to grow in 2021, albeit at a slower rate than seen in recent years.



