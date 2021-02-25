Online Car Servicing and Maintenance Continues to Grow Significantly During Lockdown, as Fixter - UK's First Digital Provider - Reports 200% Revenue Growth

- UK online shopping continues to surge - up 74% Jan 2020 compared to Jan 2021*

- Following the same trajectory, Fixter's net revenues up 200% year-on-year

- Fixter is seeking additional investment, aiming to more than double its net revenues every year over the next five years

- Contactless drop-off and collection service allows car owners to remain safe and follow lockdown guidelines

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK remains in lockdown, consumers are continuing to shift online, with ecommerce sales up 74% last month compared to the same month last year. Traditionally offline industries are now embracing an increasingly online future, with Fixter, the UK's first end-to-end online car maintenance service provider, reporting record year-on-year net revenue growth of 200%.

The automotive industry has begun adapting to this retail trend and the same pattern is now emerging in car maintenance, as UK motorists shift to Fixter's digitally-led service, making car maintenance as easy as ordering a takeaway.

Now, more than ever, privately owned cars are being used as safe and secure 'private transportation bubbles.' From NHS workers and delivery drivers, to volunteers and commuting workers, keeping your four-wheeled friend in fine fettle has become even more essential.

The business, with over 500 independent garages in its UK network, is now seeking additional investors to fund its continued growth, including expansion into Europe, as it looks to more than double its revenues every year over the next five years.

Limvirak Chea, Founder and CEO, Fixter, said: "The pandemic has changed the way in which people rely on their cars as a COVID-secure safe space. As a result, we have seen a huge increase in demand for our service. Our contact-free, door-to-door service enables car owners to not just keep their car in good working order, but crucially, to protect themselves and those they care about by not making unnecessary journeys."

Fixter's tech-led approach allows car owners to book MOTs, servicing and repairs within minutes, as well as get an instant quote. With a door-to-door contact-free service, convenient thirty-minute time slots for delivery and collection and live text updates, customers can spend less time worrying about car admin and focus on the things that matter to them.

