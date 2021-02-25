

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence decrease in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The industrial confidence index fell to -4 in February from to -3 in January.



The overall business confidence decreased to 93.5 in February from 94.9 in the previous month.



The confidence index in the construction sector fell to -6 in February from -5 in the prior month.



The morale in the services sector declined to -12 in February from -11 in the preceding month.



The retail sector confidence index weakened to -11 in February from -1 in the previous month.



