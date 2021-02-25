

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group PLC (DRX.L) reported a pretax loss of 234.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of 15.6 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 49.0 pence compared to a loss of 2.5 pence. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations declined to 366 million pounds from 371 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 23.8 pence compared to 24.8 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 4.24 billion pounds from 4.47 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board proposed to pay a final dividend in respect of 2020 of 10.3 pence per share, making the full year 2020 dividend 17.1 pence per share. This represents a 7.5% increase on 2019.



