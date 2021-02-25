

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Shaftesbury Plc (SHB.L) said that, to 19 February 2021, it has collected 36% of January rents, with 48% waived, reflecting increased support for occupiers during the current lockdown and their significant loss of trade since November.



For the quarter to 31 December 2020, the company have collected 45% of contracted rents to date, with 35% waived and 20% outstanding, a collection level which was broadly similar to the two previous quarters, adjusted to remove the impact of drawings from occupier rent deposits.



EPRA vacancy has increased by 0.6% to 10.8% of total ERV over the period and, at 31 January 2021, extended to 226,000 sq. ft. of commercial and residential space.



