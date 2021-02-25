Bruynzeel Storage Systems acquires American distributor of storage systems

Acquisition of RDT Concepts with strong market position in American Mid-West

PANNINGEN, Netherlands and AVON, USA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European market leader in mobile storage systems, Bruynzeel Storage Systems with headquarters in Panningen, Netherlands is taking over the American distributor RDT Concepts as of today. With the acquisition, Bruynzeel strengthens its position in the American market in mobile and fixed storage systems. RDT Concepts has built a strong position in a large number of markets in the Midwestern United States over the past decades. The US storage systems market is the largest in the world.

Expansion in the United States

With the acquisition of RDT Concepts, located in Ohio, Bruynzeel will gain more commercial opportunities in the American market. Until now, Bruynzeel used exclusive independent dealers in the US. Having a US office offers more possibilities to carry out larger projects in various markets. Bruynzeel Storage Systems has the ambition to significantly increase its sales in the coming years from $72 million to over $120 million in 2026. Due to its size and diversity, the American market is an important part of the growth ambition. Bruynzeel is considering making more acquisitions in the coming years in important geographic markets where it is active.

Building on the strong position of RDT Concepts

RDT Concepts has built a strong position and reputation over the past decades on which Bruynzeel wants to build on. Ohio has a strategically important location with many clients in surrounding states such as Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Moreover, the new company, RDT Bruynzeel Storage Systems, will focus on new projects throughout the United States. In addition, projects will also be carried out via the existing network of distributors.

Large projects in various markets

In the US, Bruynzeel Storage Systems will target large projects in markets such as library, office (archives), museum, education, government (archives), retail and the healthcare markets. They will also focus on the growing requirements of (industrial) companies that want to keep more stock in order to be less dependent on suppliers. During the Covid-19 crisis, deliveries of crucial parts were often delayed, sometimes resulting in costly production losses.

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the market leader in the European market for mobile storage systems in the archive, library and museum markets. They are also expanding in storage solutions for pharma, industry, retail and healthcare. Each Bruynzeel storage solution is designed and based on the specific needs of the client.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems responds to the growing demand for space-saving storage solutions that can store a wide range of products considerably cheaper than when building a completely new storage area. Space is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive, and with the help of space-saving storage systems, more storage capacity can be realized faster and more sustainably.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel company that became famous in producing bathrooms, doors, cabinets, kitchens, floors and pencils. Bruynzeel Storage Systems has been private since the 1980s. With its 'best-in-class' production process, it is able to create storage systems with a modern design and highest quality within the fastest production and delivery times.

In addition to its own offices in Europe, the company is active through an extensive network of distributors in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, North America, Australia and Asia. All systems are produced in the factory in Panningen, the Netherlands. The company has over 200 employees and often collaborates with architects and designers to design customized mobile and fixed storage systems for each application. Since 2007, Altor Equity Partners has held a majority stake in the company.

