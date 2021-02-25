FXCM Group: FXCM Stock Baskets Traders Go Big on BIOTECH and ESPORTS in January

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 25, 2021("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, is today releasing the volume increases for the month of January in its proprietary stock basket product line.



FXCM's stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. This allows customers to speculate on sectors as a whole instead of having to select a single company. FXCM now boosts a portfolio of thirteen stock baskets.

For the 5th month in a row, FAANG continues to be the most popular traded stock basket at FXCM, as the Cannabis and Chinese Technology baskets were the best performing sectors.

On the back of the news surrounding global vaccinations, the Biotechnology basket along with the Esports and Gaming baskets have seen the biggest comparative monthly jumps in FXCM client interest in early 2021 vs December 2020.

The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM's stock basket website)

Volume Rank Sector Symbol Jan Price Change1 Monthly Change in FXCM Volume2 1 Big US Tech FAANG -0.50% 55.32% 2 Biotech BIOTECH 1.90% 364.42% 3 Chinese E-Commerce CHN.ECOMM 1.98% -29.87% 4 Cannabis CANNABIS 35.02% 42.40% 5 Chinese Tech CHN.TECH 24.80% 75.26% 6 Esports & Gaming ESPORTS -2.87% 628.38% 7 Airlines AIRLINES -2.96% -33.29% 8 US-Ecommerce US.ECOMM 7.20% 71.56% 9 Travel and Hospitality TRAVEL -7.29% 230.10% 10 US Banks US.BANKS 0.56% -74.36% 11

Casinos CASINOS -6.04% 67.12% 12 Work From Home WFH 4.18% -17.67% 13 US Automotive US.AUTO 8.93% 76.95%

Past Performance is not an indicator of future results.

1 Price change figures are calculated using FXCM's opening bid price from 4 January 2021 and the closing price from 29 January 2021.

2 Percent change month-over-month (December 2020 vs. January 2021) is derived from FXCM client volume data.

About FXCM:



FXCMis a leading provider of online foreign exchangeprovides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

76.31% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

The vast majority of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Businesson www.fxcm.com/au .

FXCM South Africa). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds.).

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44



