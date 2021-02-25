

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence decreased in February, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The economic confidence index fell to 95.8 in February from 96.2 in January. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 98.4.



The consumer confidence index rose to 84.5 in February from 83.3 in the previous month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale fell to 108.9 in February and the confidence index for services decreased to 100.4.



The confidence measures for retail trade decreased to 108.9 in February, and that for construction sector fell to 83.1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

