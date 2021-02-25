Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.02.2021
Adhoc-Meldung: Eine ganz große Überraschung!
Dow Jones News
25.02.2021 | 10:49
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) 
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
25-Feb-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 24/02/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.0642 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7137910 
CODE: AEMD 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:           LU1737652583 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           AEMD 
Sequence No.:   94321 
EQS News ID:    1171099 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 04:16 ET (09:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
