The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority confirms that the conditions on the divestment size in Caverion's Maintpartner transaction have been fulfilled

HELSINKI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") has today confirmed that Caverion's divestment on 30 September 2020 did fulfil the conditions on the divestment size in Caverion's Maintpartner transaction.

According to a stock exchange release published by Caverion on 22 November 2019, the approval of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") on the Maintpartner transaction included certain conditions based on which Caverion was to divest approximately 6.5 percent of the post-transaction revenue (approximately EUR 300 million in 2018) of the Industry division in Finland. Caverion completed the sale of certain Finnish operations of Caverion Industria Ltd to Elcoline Oy on 30 September 2020. The FCCA approved that the sale of this business did fulfil the conditions on the divestment size in accordance with its decision.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For further information, please contact:

Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry, tel. +358 50 351 4673, elina.engman@caverion.com

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 737 6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/the-finnish-competition-and-consumer-authority-confirms-that-the-conditions-on-the-divestment-size-i,c3295750

The following files are available for download: