25.02.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (75/21)

On request of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals AB (publ), company registration number
556810-9077, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity
rights to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from
March 1, 2021. 



Shares



Short name:                             LPGO                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  9,733,625               
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015382072            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          216630                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            556810-9077             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity rights



Short name:                               LPGO TO 1                    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to be listed:  5,000,727                    
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                                    2 TO 1 entitles to 1 share   
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:                      April 1, 2022- April 30, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:                         April 27, 2022               
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                                SE0015482765                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                                1                            
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                            216631                       
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                           First North STO/8            
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                          MiFID II tick size table     
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                                 SSME                         
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                         SEK                          
-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code  Name       
-----------------
20    Health Care
-----------------
2010  Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W
Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46
(0)8 503 00 050.
