

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index dropped in December, as industrial production and construction output declined, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The production index decreased 5.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.4 percent growth in November.



Industrial production declined 3.0 percent annually in December and construction output decreased 10.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the production index fell 5.6 percent in December, following a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 3.9 percent in December and construction output decreased 11.0 percent.



