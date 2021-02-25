

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in February, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in February, after a 4.3 percent increase in January.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.5 percent in February.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.69 percent in February, after a 0.06 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices for owner occupied housing grew by 0.4 percent in December.



Winter sales are coming to closure and prices of furniture and furnishings grew by 3.2 percent and prices of clothing and footwear gained 4.4 percent. Prices of regular maintenance of the dwelling rose by 2.2 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate increased to a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent in January from 7.4 percent in December.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 16,600 in January from 15,100 in the previous month.



Employment rate rose to 71.5 percent in January from 71.1 percent in the preceding month.



