Marlin Hawk Appoints New President Of The Americas

Global executive search firm appoints industry veteran Tracy Murdoch O'Such as President of Americas, furthering the company's reach into diverse sectors, including Media, Entertainment and Sports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Hawk -a global executive search and leadership advisory partner-today announced the appointment of the company's new President in the Americas region.Tracy Murdoch O'Such joins the team with more than 20 years of experience helping organizations grow their teams in a strategic and impactful manner. She excels at providing strategic guidance to CEOs and hiring teams on how to find innovative talent that fill specific needs and bring a breadth of expertise that will allow them to grow and change with the organization. Tracy's experience focuses on executive search, strategic intelligence, and succession planning.

"As the environment for placing talent and helping our clients strategically grow their teams has changed, so must it change for us," said David Holloway, CEO, Marlin Hawk. "Marlin Hawk has a strong growth agenda thanks to our methodology and success in finding our clients those cross-market hires that will help change their businesses for the better. Bringing Tracy onto our team will further our ability to tap into new industries and talent. Her drive, expertise, and innovative approach complements our leadership team perfectly."

In a changing time, where executive appointments have been drastically transformed due to the pandemic, economic disruption, work from home being the new normal, and a call for a more diversified C-level line up, Marlin Hawk addresses its changing client needs in real-time by mirroring marketplace demands. According to a recent report by Deloitte around hiring CFOs , the findings show that key changes tied to any C-Level hire include a technology-savvy team member who possesses a solid understanding of operations, big data, new technologies and more, regardless of their actual title.

"Like many industries today, talent acquisition has also been disrupted, which makes the role of C-Level executives not as clear-cut or defined. Organizations assisting companies in finding new talent need to change the lens with which we view candidates," said Tracy O'Such, President of the Americas, Marlin Hawk. "With a commitment to reimagining how we look at human capital for our clients, Marlin Hawk's leadership team is thoughtfully developing a science behind the art of executive search. It's an exciting time to be joining a team that is laser-focused on changing our industry for the better with new methods, at a speed this industry has yet to realize."

As President of the Americas, Tracy MurdochO'Such will help to drive Marlin Hawk's strategic changes to address new client needs. She will work closely with the global leadership team to adapt new approaches and extend the company's existing approach that relies heavily on intelligence, in-depth research, and knowledge of the new generation of C-Level executives.

"When it comes to helping our clients find their change agents and leaders of tomorrow, Marlin Hawk has always embodied a beyond-the-obvious philosophy," said John-Claude Hesketh, Managing Global Partner, Marlin Hawk. "So, it should come as no surprise that hiring Tracy aligns with our values and approach. We were looking for a fearless, innovative, and knowledgeable leader to help us extend our roots while moving past the current industry model to provide a service that goes beyond traditional executive search."

Marlin Hawk is an ambitious company with a global footprint and an approach that fulfills the needs of diverse and impactful organizations, while still providing an intimate, hands-on process. This allows the team to quickly understand clients' immediate needs with their long-term strategy and goals in mind. The company is a leader in delivering the right cross-market placements that clients would never otherwise consider.

About Marlin Hawk

Headquartered in London, since its inception Marlin Hawk has grown quickly and impacted many large and small organization leadership teams. The company uses innovative, disruptive approaches to placing the business leaders of tomorrow that are based in intelligence, in-depth assessments and a sync'd client approach that allows for the fastest most accurate placements. With a focus on executive search, interim management, strategic intelligence, succession planning and talent planning the company is more than a search firm, but rather a partner to organizations looking to build their team of leaders for today and tomorrow. Marlin Hawk has experience in financial services, healthcare, consumer products, entertainment, industrial, private equity, sports, and technology. The company has offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Washington D.C., New York.

