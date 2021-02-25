Windward Launches Seven Levels of Ownership and Management Insights Creating the Maritime Industry's First All-in-One Platform for Comprehensive Risk Management

Windward is establishing its Predictive Intelligence platform powered by Maritime AI as the industry's primary hub of insights and analysis of dynamic maritime data, providing bottom-line recommendations and a new market standard for risk management

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward , the Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to transform global maritime trade, announced today the launch of its Seven Levels ofOwnership and ManagementInsights, creating the industry's first all-in-one Maritime AI platform that provides comprehensive analysis into every entity when evaluating maritime risks, including insights on vessels, cargo, and ownership and management. Windward exposes ownership risks by combining data from best-in-class, market-based sources and refining it through its AI-powered platform to attain the most precise maritime intelligence available.

Rounding out Windward's solution, Seven Levels of Ownership and Management Insights empowers the company's clients and partners to make smarter, faster business decisions with a real-time, customized, and 360° view of the maritime ecosystem on one platform. Windward clients will now have access to detailed ownership insights - and how those insights relate to internal risk profiles - including company location, contact information, fleet breakdown, associated companies, and areas of operation. Windward connects the dots across all of this data, providing clients with a clear understanding of the potential risks associated with each entity, ensuring full risk awareness and providing them with bottom line recommendations.

To meet today's complex business and compliance challenges, organizations must move beyond manual data analysis methods when evaluating vessel ownership and management. In recent years, policies regarding illicit trading, money laundering, and other global crimes have shifted from reactive investigation to a global proactive approach with the enforcement of sanctions regimes. This evolution can be seen in advisories by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in the US and the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) in the UK. This new regulatory environment necessitates entities in the maritime domain, including energy and shipping companies and financial institutions, to thoroughly investigate the vessels they conduct business with. Windward empowers its clients to look beyond the vessels themselves to the company, business owner, and associated fleet in order to ensure appropriate due diligence, comply with the latest regulations, and ensure best-in-class business practices.

Windward's SevenLevels of Ownership and ManagementInsights is based on partnerships with leading data providers such as Dun & Bradstreet , VesselsValue , Affinity , and other leading market sources, including the top shipbrokers on the market, all of which have direct and continuous interaction with vessels and ship-owners. Windward's platform protects customers, provides advanced warning, and delivers timely ownership data, enabling clients to evaluate all aspects of maritime trade and have access to insights across the seven levels of vessel ownership and management.

Additionally, Windward is launching its Risk Customization capability, enabling clients to be on the forefront of risk management with a customizable solution. The feature provides clients with key tools to create adaptive risk thresholds tailored to their specific risk appetite or aversion. This will facilitate flexible policy automation based on behavioral, geographic, and time specific measures, all customizable to fit each client's policies.

"Windward prides itself on going beyond the data to provide insights and analysis to our clients and partners powered by our industry-leading AI-powered Predictive Intelligence," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "The aggregation of these three key components of maritime trade - vessel, cargo, and ownership data - strengthens Windward's maritime AI and machine learning capabilities with even more data sets, enabling our clients and partners to conduct customized risk management on one platform."

