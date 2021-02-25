

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) initiated New Nielsen's adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, which adjusts for the proposed sale of Global Connect.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.43 to $1.54 per share on revenues of about $3.475 billion and total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 2 to 3 percent, with constant currency organic growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.66 per share on revenues of $6.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NIELSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de