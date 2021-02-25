Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Yalla Esports based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for marketing services for the promotion of the Company's launch of its Esports fan prediction platform for fan engagement.

Yalla Esports is the leading Esports organization in the Middle East and North Africa (together "MENA"), nurturing some of the best regional talent and creating highly engaging gaming content for the local community. Fandom's Dubai based Director Klaus "Klasu" Kajetski has grown Yalla Esports to a globally recognized organization consisting of 9 teams with 37 players comprising 23 different nationalities. Game coverage includes CS:GO, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, Hearthstone and Valorant. Furthermore, Yalla Esports serves as a key launching point for major brands looking to raise brand awareness amongst Esports fans in the MENA region.

"We are absolutely privileged to be working with Yalla Esports and Kluas's roster of professionals and influencers who represent one of the most exciting markets in the world for Esports and Esports fans. Klaus' unparalleled contacts and knowledge of the local market will accelerate Fandom's global reach to all corners of the Esports community. As we continue to prepare for our launch we will elaborate on other marketing initiatives across the globe." states David Vinokurov, CEO and President Fandom Sports. "

A few examples recent examples of the explosive growth of Esports in the MENA region:

in October 2019, the Dubai-based W Ventures announced that it would spend $50 million to develop a local eSports and gaming ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa. Meanwhile, in Turkey, Europe's largest eSports venue opened its doors in January 2019. Other signs of growth and interest in this market can be seen across the region.Working with the Saudi Telecom Company, Activision has introduced dedicated servers - hosted in Riyadh and Jeddah - for Call of Duty in the region. Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends, followed suit with Middle East servers for the game Valorant, in October. More recently, Kuwaiti telecoms provider Zain Group - which has 50 million customers across MENA - launched a new eSports brand, Zain Esports, with the aim of building a calendar of regional online eSports tournaments. Last year on Twitch, one of the most popular online-gaming platforms, Arabic language streams were watched by 4.4 million users in UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, with record numbers during the early stages of the pandemic.

Board Resignation



In light of the active marketing activities being undertaken by Yalla Esports, Klaus Kajetski will be resigning his Board of Directors position effective immediately. Mr. Kajetski, through Yalla Esports or other affiliated entitles will assist the Company with ongoing marketing and business development initiatives in the MENA region.

