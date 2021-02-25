

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices grew for the first time in five months in January, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 0.61 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.11 percent decrease in December.



Prices for intermediate goods gained 1.65 percent annually in January and consumer goods rose by 0.20 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods and 0.91 percent.



Domestic market prices increased 1.30 percent and non-domestic market prices fell 0.18 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.39 percent in January, following a 0.14 percent increase in the prior month.



