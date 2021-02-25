Self-cleaning Glass Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 120.7 Million in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Self-Cleaning Glass Market by Coating Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), by Application Type (Residential Construction, Non-Residential Construction, Solar Panels, Automotive, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Size, Share, Trend, Forecast and Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's self-cleaning glass market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for self-cleaning glasses at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Self-Cleaning Glass Market: Highlights from the Report

The self-cleaning glass was commercially introduced in 2001 by Pilkington (now part of Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd). Since then, self-cleaning glass technology has constantly developed and used in a broad array of applications such as conservatories, balconies, overhead glazing, windows, patio doors, shower glass, and facades. Despite being into commercialization for about two decades, self-cleaning glass is still toiling hard for attaining a substantial foothold. It is being perceived as a mature market in various economies; however, aggressive efforts in marketing and penetrating product can lead to ample market opportunities.

The market witnessed a massive decline in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated that the market for self-cleaning glass is likely to bounce-back in 2021, followed by sequential growth till 2026. Several factors led to the market decline, such as shortage of labor and funds, disruption in the supply chain, halt of production activities, job loss, postponement of construction activities, and decrease in consumer spending in the residential and non-residential construction sector. The market is likely to reach its 2019-sales figure by 2023, ultimately reaching an estimated value of US$ 120.7 million in 2026.

Based on the coating type, hydrophilic is expected to remain the larger as well as a faster-growing segment of the market over the next five years. Key advantages of hydrophilic coatings are breaking -down organic dirt and helping to wash away, water spreads evenly, saving time and money, environmental-friendly, stability, and longer life span. Leading brands, such as Pilkington ActivTM and Saint-Gobain BIOCLEAN have hydrophilic coated self-cleaning glass.

Based on the application type, residential construction is estimated to maintain its huge dominance in the market in the years to come. Key application areas included in the category are conservatory roofing, patio doors, balconies, overhead glazing, windows, and shower glass. Solar panel segment is likely to be the fastest growing application type during the forecast period. Photovoltaic (PV) cell efficiency increases substantially with the usage of nano-coated or self-cleaning glass compared to non-coated ones.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. Germany, France, and the UK are the leading markets in the region. Western Europe is a relatively mature market than other regions such as Asia-Pacific. Key European countries have been using self-cleaning glass for more than 15 years. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China and Japan are key markets with a sizeable demand in the region.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, self-cleaning glass manufacturers, and glass and glazing suppliers, construction contractors/ installers, and end-users. Key self-cleaning glass manufacturers are Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Pilkington), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., AGC Inc., Qingdao Morn Building Materials Co., Ltd, Hopson Glass, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., and Olympic Glass.

This report studies the global self-cleaning glass market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Self-Cleaning Glass, By Coating Type

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Self-Cleaning Glass, By Application Type

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

Self-Cleaning Glass, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

