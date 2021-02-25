Cyren Ltd: Cyren Joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace

Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables organizations to discover, share and consume security orchestration innovations from a global ecosystem to scale up automation

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a global provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, announced today that is has joined the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry's most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace. Cyren joins an elite group of Cortex XSOAR Marketplace partners to provide automated threat intelligence content packs.

Cyren's new threat Intelligence offering, Threat InDepth, provides the earliest visibility into key indicators of email-based threats, including phishing and malicious attachments. Threat InDepth provides security analysts and threat hunters with comprehensive, multi-dimensional presentation of critical threat characteristics that help them detect, investigate, and respond to threats. Threat InDepth's premium content packs on Cortex XSOAR Marketplace allow analysts to have direct access to key indicators and supporting context, enabling them to automate the entire security operations lifecycle and stay ahead of attackers. This capability helps the security organization to reduce key metrics such as mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR).

Threat InDepth is powered by Cyren's GlobalView Threat Intelligence Cloud, which is utilized by leading enterprises and security vendors and analyzes billions of transactions per day including email content, web traffic, and suspicious files. Threat InDepth intelligence will enable customers to maximize their investment in Cortex XSOAR by providing features including:

Automatic identification of IOCs including IPs, URLs, domains, and file hashes as playbook-driven tasks within Cortex XSOAR.

Real-time access to detailed intelligence and context for IOCs from Cyren in Cortex XSOAR.

Ability to leverage hundreds of Cortex XSOAR product integrations to further coordinate response across security functions.

"A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR. We are proud to welcome Cyren to the industry's largest SOAR ecosystem," said Rishi Bhargava, vice president of product strategy, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "Having Cyren Threat InDepth available on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace will enable our shared customers to rapidly scale automation and further improve their security posture."

"Our global partners and customers rely on Cyren Threat InDepth to provide early visibility into new and emerging email-based threats, helping them to stay ahead of the attacker," said Dr. Richard Ford, Cyren's Chief Technology Officer. "We are excited to join the Palo Alto Networks ecosystem to enable our shared customers to simplify and automate their security processes and help them stay ahead of the threats they are facing every day."

About Cortex XSOAR:

Cortex XSOAR is the industry's first extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that empowers security teams by simplifying and harmonizing security operations across their entire enterprise. As a native extension of Cortex XSOAR, the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables customers to discover, share, and consume orchestration innovations contributed by the industry's largest SOAR community.

About Cyren:

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

