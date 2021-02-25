PotNetwork Holdings Inc.: Diamond CBD Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Champs, a Minority Owned Company by Super Bowl Champion

Former NFL Super Bowl Champion and Current NFL Coach Sam Madison Leads For Champs By Champs, Inc., a business providing Hemp-derived athlete endorsed products

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN), "the Company"), announced that For Champs By Champs, Inc. ("Champs") has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with First Capital Venture Co., owner of the Diamond CBD brands. The parties are excited to embark on this cooperative effort to bring athlete approved and endorsed products to the market.

Super Bowl champion Sam Madison has experienced the pressure, anxiety, pain and success as both a player with the New York Giants and coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While enduring those same experiences, Mr. Madison has proclaimed "I have learned, enjoyed and am now preaching the soothing relief from Champs topical products including creams and roll-ons that have been providing aid for myself and others throughout the season."

As a proud minority-owned company, and during Black History Month, Champs has prepared to timely launch high strength creams and roll-ons with up to 3,000 milligrams of hemp-derived cannabinoids with a pleasant blend of other effective ingredients.

As explained by Mr. Madison, "we have a strong team and always considering the right athlete partners to help formulate products."

As a fan himself, Lee Lefkowitz, CEO of POTN, similarly shared the same feelings stating, "We are thrilled to be part of this winning team and excited to provide professional athlete endorsed products to their adoring fans."

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN), a publicly traded SEC reporting company, is a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News.

Diamond CBD, our primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the development, and marketing of premium hemp extracts containing a broad, CBD isolate and full spectrum CBD oil of natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team includes hemp industry pioneers and experts dedicated to producing the purest and most effective cannabidiol (CBD) containing products. The result is a robust selection including powerful natural CBD oil, tinctures, smokeables, CBD edibles, and other CBD-containing products including CBD creams, health and beauty items as well as CBD pet products and popular Delta-8 items. For more information, please visit our website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

For Champs By Champs, Inc., is a Florida corporation providing athlete, celebrity and other ambassador endorsed cannabis and hemp-derived products focusing mainly on topical items. The business is a minority owned company founded and operated by NFL Super Bowl Champion, Sam Madison, and his team including individuals at the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution levels. POTN Chief Executive Officer has also served as Treasurer for this company. The goal is to provide consumers with truly seed to sale products from one reliable source.

