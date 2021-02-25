Digital Development Partners, Inc.: Digital Development Taps Company Director and U.S.-to-China Export Veteran Jack Jie Qin to Head Export Sales of Disruptive EPA Registered Plant-Based Biopesticide MiteXstream to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Digital Development Partners, Inc. (OTC PINK:DGDM) ("DGDM" or the "Company"), the manufacturer of Grizzly Creek Naturals CBD products ("Grizzly Creek") announces that Jack Jie Qin, a member of the Company's Board, has been tasked with developing export sales channels for the Company's disruptive plant-based biopesticide MiteXstream in his native China, as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Company's action served to formalize Mr. Qin's increasingly active participation in its export efforts.

Eric Newlan, Vice President of Digital Development, stated, "We were so pleased last year when Jack agreed to stay on our Board after we brought the MiteXsteam opportunity into the Company. Having served for several years as legal counsel to Jack's other public companies, including EFT Holdings, Inc. where annual export revenues topped $30 million, I know first-hand his dynamic abilities and his capacity for finding strong sales channels in China. This is an important first step towards building MiteXstream export sales, that will bring an innovative and disruptive product into global markets."

ABOUT MITEXSTREAM

Plant-based MiteXstream treats spider mites and other pests and outbreaks of mold and mildew through the day of harvest without state testing failures - that is MiteXstream's disruptive competitive advantage. In fact, the Company continues to believe that, due to MiteXstream's efficacy, the Company will become a Major Cannabis Innovator in the minds of industry players. MiteXstream provides a superior cost-benefit on valuable crops throughout the entire grow cycle.

ABOUT DGDM

DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and Through its subsidiary Black Bird Potentials, DGDM manufactures and sells CBD products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, and CBD-infused personal care products, as well as hand sanitizer gel and spray products. In addition, Black Bird is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. Black Bird is the exclusive distributor in the U. S. and Canada for MiteXstream, an EPA-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. For more information please visit:

Web: https://www.digitaldevelopmentpartners.com/ and

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DGDMCorporate

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Such forward looking-statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success, either financial or strategic, is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, which can be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Eric Newlan

Vice President

enewlan@digitaldevelopmentpartners.com

SOURCE: Digital Development Partners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631905/Digital-Development-Taps-Company-Director-and-US-to-China-Export-Veteran-Jack-Jie-Qin-to-Head-Export-Sales-of-Disruptive-EPA-Registered-Plant-Based-Biopesticide-MiteXstream-to-China-Hong-Kong-and-Taiwan