Gourmet Provisions International Corp.: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Receives Gluten-Free Certification for Its Frozen Pizzas

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC PINK:GMPR) today announced Pizza Fusion (GMPR wholly owned subsidiary) received the Gluten-Free Certification for all three of its new frozen pizzas. Gourmet Provisions Int. received the Gluten-Free Certification Trademark Approval for its Four Cheese Spinach Crust Pizza, The Vegan Beets Crust Pizza and the Founders Pie Broccoli Crust Pizza. Each box will be embossed with the Gluten-Free Certification Trademark.

James Vowler, President & CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp., stated: "Receiving the Gluten-Free Certification Trademark is a huge deal when selling gourmet frozen pizzas. Customers who demand gluten-free for their healthy lifestyles or medical reasons seek out that all-important Gluten-Free Stamp Trademark, knowing they can trust that brand to be 100% gluten-free. As I have stated before: 'Everyone wants to eat healthy, but nobody wants to sacrifice taste to do it. The Pizza Fusion brand was built on serving gourmet, healthy, great tasting, gluten-free pizza, and soon you will be able to pick some up at a grocery store near you!"

The "Four Cheese" Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses. All of this is baked on top of OGGI Foods award-winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The "Founders Pie" Pizza is topped with our custom-made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago and Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, and fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

"The Vegan" Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza. Our new "The Vegan" pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy, grilled & rire roasted Zucchini, eggplant, red & yellow peppers, diced white onions & tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant-based beef & sausage crumbles, topped with our signature vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses. All of this deliciousness is on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR's Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands, with a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries: Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes. The company also has a licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

Company Share Structure and Financials

In addition, we want to update shareholders regarding our existing share structure, etc. The current total shares issued and outstanding for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) is approximately 55 million, with 15+ million restricted and 40 million in the public float; 2020 3rd quarterly financials posted onto the OTC in December with strong revenues, $233k profit and $360k+ in Notes off the books and in early February we paid off a Note of $102,222 in cash.

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best-Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon.)

Pizza Fusion: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company's motto: 'Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time!'.

PopsyCakes: "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel's popular show "The Five" and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh-based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon.)

Christopher Street Products: "Supporting the LGBT Community" sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon.)

Jose Madrid Salsa: "The Healthy Fundraiser" has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada (shareholders will be given more updates on this food brand soon.)

Twitter:

@PizzaFusion

@GourmetProvInt

@MadridSalsa

@PopsyCakes

@UniquePizzaTapH

@ChristopherS_T_

Instagram:

instagram.com/gourmet_provisions_int

instagram.com/pizzafusion

Websites:

Gourmet Provisions Int. Corp.

Jose Madrid Salsa

Christopher Street Products

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.

For Gourmet Provisions International Corp. Investor Relations contact, InvestorInformation@UniqueFoods.Co.

SOURCE: Gourmet Provisions International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631795/Gourmet-Provisions-International-Corp-GMPR-Receives-Gluten-Free-Certification-for-Its-Frozen-Pizzas