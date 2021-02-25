FactMR: Rotary Dryer Manufacturers Target Lucrative Opportunities in Food Industry: Study

Rotary Dryers are maintaining a high functional value and product quality, surging the demand from food and pharmaceutical industry.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / Fact.MR's global rotary dryer market report projects an impactful outlook through 2021. Increasing demand from the key manufacturers for the product and sustainable efforts for the adoption of renewable power sources of rotary driver to have an impact on the market.

The lower sensitivity to wider fluctuations and the permit for the usage of highest drying temperature for the manufacturing of rotary dryers is fostering the growth. The high efficiency of drying products having a high impact on product quality is also increasing the demand for rotary dryers.

According to the US Department of Energy, rotary dryers are efficient as the drying biomass moisture content is ranging from 50-60% which leads in rise in boiler higher efficiency and potential increase in demand for the dryers.

"Increasing government regulations in favor of rotary dryer use in the food & pharmaceutical industry due to high and efficient growth in the end user industry is likely to bolster the growth of rotary dryers" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Demand for rotary dryer is likely to surge in the pharmaceutical industry for maintaining a superior product quality

Asia-Pacific to remain the most attractive region due to the high presence of manufacturers

High adoption across the end-user industries to maintain the stable growth in the forecast period.

High demand from the food industry on a large scale to dry raw materials to surge the demand

Increasing usage from the paper and pulp industry to escalate the sales through 2031

Increasing usage in fertilizers, minerals among several applications is generating a high revenue for rotary dryers

Rotary dryer Market- Drivers

Continuous production and demand from the food industry has surged the production for the rotary dryers.

Stringent regulations in the food and pharmaceutical industry is increasing the focus towards manufacturing process

Technological advancements in the dryers aids the surge in the sales of the product

Rotary dryer Market- Key Restraints

Draconian regulations due to environmental concerns and the high cost for the product is restraining the growth.

Rotary dryers have extensive post-processing operations for emitting the thick fumes and the high cost for operations

Competitive Landscape

INGETECSA, Scott Equipment Company, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Singhasini Dry Chem, FLSmidth Group, Anivi Ingenieria SA, Yamato Sanko MFG. Co. Ltd., FEECO International Inc., and Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd among many others are key industry players.

High reliability in the process industries is the key factor for GEA, Germany based leading industry for Rotary Dryers.

Metso Corporation, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland has supplied over 4000 rotary dryers and coolers by Metso Pyro Division across the world.

Leading manufacturer of Rotary Dryer, Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc., in December 2016, acquired the thermal processing division for industrial application.

More Valuable Insights on Rotary dryer Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global rotary dryer market. The study divulges essential insights on the rotary dryer market on the basis of Operating Principle (Direct Drying and Indirect Drying), Type (Batch Rotary Dryer, and Continuous Rotary Dryer), Application (Food, Fertilizer, Chemical, Construction Material, Paper and Pulp, Pharmaceutical and Others), and across six major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will the global rotary dryer market grow through 2031?

Why is textile and printing emerging as an important industry area for rotary dryer?

How lucrative is the opportunity across the US market?

Will India and China emerge as some of the leading producers of rotary dryer in forthcoming years?

Which are the prominent rotary dryer manufacturers?

