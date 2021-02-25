The European Subsea Cables Association (ESCA), the European trade association for submarine power and telecommunications cables announces that its next bi-annual Plenary will be held 'virtually' 21st to 22nd April 2021.

The ESCA Plenary session provides members with the opportunity to listen to speaker presentations on current industry affairs and items of interest on the Subsea Cable Sector from, but not limited to, an operational, environmental and legislatory perspective.

Delegates from the ESCA membership; submarine cable system owners, maintenance authorities, system manufacturers, cable ship operators and consultants from many different countries, will discuss and exchange technical, legal and environmental information affecting the industry.

To this end ESCA now seeks abstracts on related topics, noting final papers must be technically correct and should be of interest to ESCA Members that will be attending the Plenary.

Further information on abstract submission guidelines and timescales and on the work of ESCA, including membership, can be found on the ESCA website.

Although the ESCA Plenary will primarily be a closed event for attendance by ESCA Members, speakers and invited guests, a limited number of additional registrations will be available. So, if you are interested in registering please contact the ESCA Secretary, with your name, company and contact details.

About ESCA

The European Subsea Cables Association is a forum of over 60 national and international companies which own, operate or service submarine cables in European and surrounding waters. The principal goal of ESCA is the promotion of marine safety and the safeguarding of submarine cables from man-made and natural hazards.

Serving as a vehicle for the exchange of technical and legal information pertaining to submarine systems without compromising the commercial and market aims of individual companies. Liaising with all relevant parties affected by the installation and operation of submarine cables in European and surrounding waters and funding of projects which are agreed to be beneficial for the protection of submarine cable systems and participation in relevant industry expositions, meetings and technical conferences.

