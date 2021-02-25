American Kidney Fund Announces 2021 Class of Corporate Members Aligned in Fighting Kidney Disease

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2021 / The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced the 2021 class of Members in its Corporate Membership Program. Corporate Members form a strategic partnership with AKF, helping AKF to fight on all fronts to save the lives of those affected by kidney disease-from prevention through transplant.

"Our Corporate Membership Program provides essential funding that allows AKF to have a tangible impact on the lives of Americans living with and at risk for kidney disease, caregivers and patients' families, transplant recipients, and living organ donors," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "We thank our 2021 Corporate Members and look forward to continuing our partnership with them throughout the year."

The 2021 class of AKF Corporate Members include:

Champion Level : Amgen and GSK

: Amgen and GSK Patron Level : Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Mallinckrodt plc, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Sanofi Genzyme

: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics plc, Mallinckrodt plc, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Sanofi Genzyme Advocate Level : Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), and Vifor Pharma Group

: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), and Vifor Pharma Group Friend Level: Omeros Corporation and OPKO Health

AKF has a long history of outstanding stewardship of the donated dollar, giving Corporate Members the confidence that their investment in AKF will have the maximum impact on the lives of those affected by kidney disease. With 97 cents of every donated dollar spent on patients and programs, not overhead, AKF directly touches the lives of more people with kidney disease than any other nonprofit. AKF received its 19th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator in 2021, making it one of just two nonprofits nationwide to have received Charity Navigator's top rating every year since the rating system began.

Corporate Members fund AKF's essential work, including:

Award-winning kidney health education resources that reach millions of patients, caregivers, living organ donors, and health care providers each year

Network of nearly 16,000 AKF Ambassadors who advocate for public policy that improves the lives of those living with kidney disease and living organ donors

Innovation through clinical research and strategic partnerships

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF's mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation, and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

